Sakaja Orders Repainting of All Nairobi CBD Buildings in 90 Days

As part of his ongoing Nairobi transformation initiative, Governor Johnson Sakaja has ordered the repainting of all buildings within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

During a church service on Sunday, January 19, Sakaja announced that all buildings in the CBD must receive a fresh coat of paint within 90 days.

“We are releasing the circular tomorrow. All buildings must be repainted within 90 days. In 90 days, we must have a fresh coat of paint,” Sakaja stated.

In addition to the repainting directive, the governor revealed his administration’s focus on repairing the city’s roads, many of which have been in poor condition. Sakaja expressed gratitude to President William Ruto for his support in the initiative and confirmed that road repair works have already started.

“We are repairing the roads. I’ve received the funds, and I want to thank the president. Roadworks have begun on Jogoo Road and are ongoing at Landies Road,” he said.

Sakaja also praised Nairobi residents for their support of the cleaning services around the CBD. He highlighted the improvements, noting that residents can now move freely after hawkers were instructed to operate from the backstreets and low-hanging signage was removed.

“I want to thank Nairobi residents for supporting the cleaning services we began this year. Residents can now walk freely around the CBD. For the hawkers, we instructed them to operate from the backstreets, and we have removed all low-hanging signage to ensure Nairobi residents can move freely,” Sakaja added.