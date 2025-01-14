Newcomers Mistakes on Social Media Promotion: What Should be Avoided?

Almost every company or brand has a page on social networks. However, companies often use their pages completely incorrectly. They mistakenly think that a business page and a private one work the same way, but this is not true.

There are a number of rules that must be followed. After all, the right approach to promotion can be the first step to stunning success.

Mistake 1 — Absence of Any Social Media Strategy

Companies that do not have a clear strategy for working on social networks are unable to establish effective communication with their own audience. Strategy is the main guarantee of the success of a developed marketing plan.

Developing a strategy includes having an individual company image, measurable promotion goals, a developed methodology and a drawn up plan of activities on social networks.

Unsystematic posts will not make your brand recognizable. Stick to a clear promotion strategy on social networks thanks to this, the quality of your content will immediately increase, which will automatically attract new customers to you.

Mistake 2 — Costs On Non-Existent Followers

Millions of followers and likes, of course, contribute to the fame of your business and give it social significance. However, many of them may be fake, which does not contribute to increasing the profitability of the business and the loyalty of “real” customers.

Recently, Instagram deleted millions of accounts to prevent users from increasing the number of followers for money. Overnight, many of the stars of show business, businessmen and other famous people lost a significant number of followers.

The most important thing here is to build a full-fledged communication with people, and not chase numbers.

Mistake 3 — Too Much Information Exclusively About the Brand

It is perfectly acceptable to share other people’s information on your page, especially if it is useful for your followers. Reposting and retweeting other people’s content is normal!

Let your followers know that you are open to communication. They will be happy to participate in your events and even share their ideas about your product. All this will only increase your rating.

Mistake 4 — Overuse And Unthoughtful Use of Hashtags

There is no doubt that using social media hashtags can increase your brand’s visibility on social media.

However, overusing them will make you too INVISITIVE. To prevent this, keep the number of hashtags to a reasonable limit and make sure they are directly related to the content of the post.

Mistake 5 — Too Much Information in a Short Period

Post one post after another every 5 minutes is a good strategy… if you want to scare off all your followers and potential customers.

It is much more effective to post information consistently and thoughtfully.

To do this, set up a posting schedule or use online resources like Hootsuite or Buffer to increase the time between posts and prevent your followers from being overwhelmed with too much information.

Mistake 6 — Posting With Errors

Have you ever noticed a post that lacks punctuation? Or how about a Facebook post with several spelling mistakes?

You might think these mistakes are minor, but they can really hurt your image.

Mistake 7 — Remember the “Friendly” Side of Social Media

On social media, people are wired to get a response from the companies they engage with. It’s important for them to know that they are communicating with a real person, not a robot.

You don’t have to respond to every comment.

However, responding to your followers’ messages shows them that you trust them and that you are a good listener. Another bonus is if you can keep your comments light, interesting and witty.

Mistake 8 — Posting Boring Content

Social networks are absolutely not suitable for constantly posting official information from the company’s website, because this approach does not engage the audience. It is important to offer subscribers fascinating and interesting content that they want to discuss or leave an opinion on.

Then users will actively respond to posts and increase their rating.

At the same time, it is necessary to conduct a dialogue correctly, because some social network users do not know how to adequately respond to various topics.

Therefore, managers must be able to conduct a polite dialogue, adhere to the company’s position in all cases and, if necessary, limit communication for overly intrusive commentators.

What should you know in conclusion?

Promotion of a channel on a social network should be based on the professional skills of experts, as well as a clear understanding of the work of a particular business.