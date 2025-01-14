Kenyan MP Proposes HELB Loans for Teacher Trainees

North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood is taking a bold step toward addressing a significant gap in education financing with his proposal to extend Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) loans to Teacher Training College (TTC) students.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new dormitory at Meru Teachers Training College, Dawood emphasized the urgent need to amend HELB policies, as TTC students have been excluded unfairly from funding opportunities granted to other students.

Dawood highlighted the stark inequities in Kenya’s education funding, drawing comparisons between TTC students and those in Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) institutions who already qualify for HELB loans. He posed a critical question: “Why should teacher trainees, who play such a critical role in shaping our future, be treated differently?”

Driving home his message, he remarked, “Teachers are the backbone of any nation and should be supported adequately from the very start of their training.” This statement underscores the pivotal role educators play not only in the classroom but also in societal advancement.

As an advocate for education through the North Imenti National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), Dawood is pursuing both long-term systemic reforms and immediate support solutions. His plan includes the following steps:

Highlighting the Current Problem: Point out that while TVET students qualify for HELB loans, TTC students do not, creating a significant discrepancy.

Proposing a Solution: Advocate for extending HELB loans to TTC students to ensure equity and fairness.

Ongoing Support: Continue offering bursaries to TTC students through the NG-CDF until policy changes take hold.

The legislator recognizes that broad-based collaboration is essential for success.

Imenti North Deputy County Commissioner Ms. Odilliah Ndeti supported his initiative, calling on stakeholders at Meru Teachers Training College to play a larger role.

She encouraged earlier recruitment of recent secondary school graduates, stating, “We need to ensure TTCs are both accessible and appealing.” This emphasizes the importance of creating a supportive environment for prospective educators, complementing financial assistance policies.

Dawood’s push for HELB funding for TTC students isn’t just about closing policy gaps—it’s about investing in the future of Kenya, and addressing a decades-long injustice.

Teachers form the foundation of the education system, and providing them with equitable access to financial support strengthens their ability to succeed from the very beginning of their training.