Matiang’i Set To Leave World Bank Job, Planning for Potential Presidential Run

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has revealed that former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i plans to return to Kenya after leaving his current role with the World Bank in Latin America. The senator shared this update on Monday, during the launch of new Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) offices.

“Yesterday Dr Fred Matiang’i called me from where he is working for the World Bank in Latin America. He has decided to leave the job and come back to Kenya to join our brothers,” Onyonka said.

According to the senator, Matiang’i wants to assess the political scene first and consult with other leaders before making any final decisions.

“Secondly, he said that he has observed that many parties have mentioned him as a preferred member but he has asked them to wait so that he can come back home, speak with all our brothers first then decide the way forward,” Onyonka added.

He also noted that Matiang’i is positioning himself for a possible 2027 presidential run, telling supporters that he intends to do so as an equal partner alongside other opposition figures.

In a pointed criticism of the government, Onyonka alleged that the consolidated fund, meant to remain untouched by any president, has been opened at the Central Bank of Kenya. “The consolidated fund, which is where all Kenya’s money is kept, is open. We are the only country in the world where we borrow money, it never lands in Kenya, and nobody asks anything,” Onyonka stated.

Onyonka’s comments follow an earlier development in which Jubilee Party’s Secretary-General announced the party’s decision to back Matiang’i for the 2027 presidential race. “We, as the Jubilee Party, have our candidate, Fred Matiang’i. He will face off with the others to ensure Ruto goes home,” Jeremiah Kioni declared on Saturday.

This endorsement has fueled speculation about Matiang’i’s political ambitions, especially amid rumors that former President Uhuru Kenyatta had been grooming him for higher office. However, Onyonka’s latest remarks suggest Matiang’i wants parties to hold off on naming him as a member until he returns.

As of this writing, Matiang’i has not publicly spoken on his potential candidacy or his reported departure from the World Bank.