Over 60 Kericho Students Hospitalized After Suspected Food Poisoning

More than 60 students from Kalyet Secondary School in Kericho County were hospitalized on Monday after complaining of persistent stomach pains. The incident is believed to have been caused by consuming contaminated food.

The students reportedly ate a meal of githeri during Sunday lunch. By Monday morning, 47 students—comprising 9 boys and 38 girls—whose symptoms had worsened, were rushed to Londiani Sub County Hospital for treatment.

Hospital authorities revealed that many of the students exhibited early symptoms of vomiting that persisted overnight. A medical superintendent at the facility assured the public that the students were treated promptly and were in stable condition. “We have managed to treat all of them, and all are stable after receiving medications ranging from antibiotics to fluids,” he stated.

However, the hospital warned of a growing challenge in handling large-scale incidents due to space limitations in its outpatient department. The superintendent appealed for support in expanding the hospital’s capacity, emphasizing that mass incidents strain their resources significantly.

This marks the second major food poisoning case in Kericho County within two weeks. On January 19, over 73 people, including children from Masaita villages, were hospitalized after consuming contaminated locally fermented milk, known as Mursik, during a church graduation ceremony.

Such incidents have been a persistent issue in the Rift Valley region. In 2020, 20 individuals, including eight children, were hospitalized in Bungoma County after consuming contaminated Mursik.