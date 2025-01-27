Interpol Arrests 17 Kenyans in Counter-terrorism Operation

An international operation has resulted in the arrest of 37 terrorism suspects and the confiscation of both small arms and heavy weaponry across eight East African nations. Officials say the arrests included members of ISIS, al Shabaab, and foreign terrorist fighters.

Kenya accounted for 17 of those arrested. “In Kenya, police arrested 17 people including two suspected ISIS members, several foreign terrorist fighters and others involved in terrorism financing, radicalization and propaganda,” the operation’s statement noted.

The joint Interpol and AFRIPOL initiative, carried out between November and December 2024, focused on pinpointing individuals linked to terror activities and bolstering border controls. Participating countries prepared operational plans that were pooled and analyzed by both Interpol and AFRIPOL, enabling swift coordination when local authorities carried out raids.

Kenya, which has faced multiple terror attacks over the years, credits local and international security cooperation for helping to curb overall crime. Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who was serving as acting cabinet secretary for the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, revealed that 27 terror incidents were thwarted between January 2022 and November 2024.

“During this period several terrorists have been neutralized. The government has also pushed for 11 successful convictions. Our success came through collaboration with international agencies,” Mudavadi told journalists in Nairobi. “Noteworthy, our success also came through collaborations with other international agencies to thwart crime through training and equipment support,” he added.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, police apprehended four alleged members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and two associates. They also seized and destroyed a missile and an anti-tank device believed to have been abandoned by suspected terrorists.

Authorities in Somalia arrested three individuals, including a suspected bomb maker linked to an Al-Shabaab unit planting Improvised Explosive Devices. Meanwhile, in Tanzania, law enforcement detained a member of ISIS Mozambique and a Ugandan national who allegedly intended to join a militant network in Mozambique.

Interpol and AFRIPOL deployed mobile devices to front-line officers at land, air, and sea borders so they could instantly check details against Interpol’s criminal databases. Over the five-day border security operation, more than 88,000 searches were conducted, leading to the identification of 15 wanted individuals, as well as 32 arrests on charges ranging from fraud to armed robbery.

“As these groups seek to expand their reach beyond traditional areas of operation, it is essential that law enforcement agencies work together to stay ahead of these evolving threats. These positive results demonstrate the power of international collaboration in the fight against terrorism,” said Cyril Gout, INTERPOL’s Acting Executive Director of Police Services.

Ambassador Jalel Chelba, Acting Executive Director of AFRIPOL, noted the importance of unified strategies to tackle terrorism and organized crime. “This operation highlights the critical role of international cooperation and the exchange of intelligence in disrupting criminal networks and curbing their reach.

AFRIPOL is dedicated to supporting Member States, enhancing regional partnerships, and fostering resilience to promote lasting safety and stability across Africa.”

According to Interpol, the success of this coordinated crackdown underscores the value of intelligence-sharing and cross-border cooperation. It also highlights ongoing efforts to fortify regional security in the face of persistent terror threats across East Afri