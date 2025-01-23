Kabogo Plans KBC Revamp, Warns Against Irresponsible Social Media Use

The government is committed to restoring Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) as the nation’s leading broadcaster, ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo has affirmed.

During his inaugural visit to KBC studios after his swearing-in last week, Kabogo emphasized the importance of efficiency and collaboration in revitalizing the state-owned broadcaster.

Kabogo toured several departments, including vernacular radio stations and Channel One television studios. He acknowledged the challenges facing KBC, such as limited nationwide coverage.

“I want to understand how KBC operates and look at issues facing the corporation as they are not on air in many places in the country; issues that the MD and the staff have discussed with me. I’m hoping we can get them back on air,” he stated.

The CS also expressed his commitment to leveraging KBC’s infrastructure and improving its content.

“I’m looking at efficiency and effectiveness. I want to make KBC the broadcasting station in Kenya, number 1 and it’s possible. Over the years KBC has had good infrastructure, its just about to improve that infrastructure and their content,” Kabogo added.

Addressing social media usage, Kabogo urged Kenyans to exercise their freedom of speech responsibly.

“Let us be responsible when using social media, we don’t want to think about switching off people because the capacity is there. Instead of putting me in a coffin and displaying me out there, why don’t you just tell me what you want?” he said.

Kabogo warned that individuals using social platforms to spread hate or abuse others would face legal consequences.