KPSEA Results to Be Issued in Schools as Grade 7 Transition Begins

This week marks a significant milestone for education in Kenya.

Starting Monday, January 6th, 2025, more than 1.3 million learners who sat for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) will begin receiving their results.

Alongside this, the country’s shift to Junior Secondary School (JSS) under the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) kicks into full gear, with Grade 7 officially welcoming its first batch of students.

It’s an exciting time for learners, parents, and educators alike as the country navigates the next phase of education reform.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos shared that schools will provide KPSEA results via downloadable learner reports. “The Kenya Primary School Education Assessment learner reports will be accessible on school portals in the week commencing January 6th, 2025,” he said in an official statement.

Schools are required to print these reports.

Let’s break it down. This year’s KPSEA focused on five key subjects:

Mathematics

English

Kiswahili

Integrated Science (a fusion of Science and Technology, Agriculture, Home Science, and Physical Health and Education)

(a fusion of Science and Technology, Agriculture, Home Science, and Physical Health and Education) Social Studies and Creative Arts (covering topics like Religious Studies, Art, Music, and Physical Education)

Unlike the old Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), KPSEA leaves out English Composition and Kiswahili Insha—those essay-heavy components—and doesn’t rank students. Instead, the focus is on evaluating competencies, not just rote memorization.

Here’s how the grading works: KPSEA contributes 20% to a student’s overall evaluation for Junior Secondary progress. Another 20% comes from school-based assessments during Grade 7, with the remaining 60% determined by the Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) at the end of Grade 9. It’s clear the CBC is all about painting a fuller picture of each learner’s skills and abilities.

For parents wondering, “So, what’s next after KPSEA?” you’ll be glad to know the transition is designed to be smooth. J

unior Secondary will remain within primary schools, meaning Grade 7 students won’t have to leave the institutions they’re familiar with just yet. This move is part of gradually phasing out the KCPE system in favor of CBC, which emphasizes well-rounded education over high-pressure, single-exam outcomes.

This batch of learners will officially cap off Junior Secondary at the end of Grade 9 in 2027 before moving on to Senior Secondary School in 2028. It’s a phased journey, giving both schools and families time to adjust.

By Grade 9, which might feel like ages away but will come faster than you think, students will tackle nine essential subjects, including:

English

Kiswahili

Mathematics

Agricultural Studies

Social Studies

Creative Arts and Sports

Pre-Technical Studies

Integrated Science

CBC thrives on variety, ensuring every student gets exposure to multiple disciplines. Beyond the essentials, learners can explore areas like Business Studies, Physical Education, and Computer Studies, blending traditional academics with practical, life-ready skills.

As the calendar flips to 2026, this first CBC cohort will make its way to Senior Secondary School. Here’s where things get really interesting. Students will specialize in one of three pathways based on their strengths and career interests:

Arts and Sports Science: Think Music, Theatre, Dance, and Sports. If your child has a creative streak, this track might be perfect for them. Social Sciences: This includes subjects like History, Literature, Business Studies, and Indigenous Languages. STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics): The largest chunk of learners—about 60%—will likely opt for STEM, which offers everything from Physics to Aviation to Power Mechanics.

This specialized approach gives students a chance to take a deep dive into their areas of interest at a critical age. By Grade 12, they’ll have clearer paths to university, college, or vocational training.

To accommodate this shift, the Ministry of Education is making some changes.

Students interested in STEM subjects will transition into former national schools, while Humanities and Arts learners will head to extra county or sub-county schools. The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development has also been busy adding unique specialization options like Marine and Fisheries Technologies, as well as Media Technology under Technical Studies.

This week represents a paradigm shift in the way Kenya approaches education. With over 1.3 million learners preparing to enter the next stage of their schooling under the CBC framework, the nation is gearing up for a brighter, more inclusive future.

Hopefully, the days of ‘cramming’ for exams purposes are behind us.