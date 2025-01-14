Govt Delivery Services Head Peter Mbae Quits Ruto’s Govt over Unresolved Concerns

Peter Mbae has resigned from his position as Head of Government Delivery Services, citing unresolved issues he raised with the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

In a letter dated January 9, 2025, Mbae communicated his decision to step down, reflecting on the challenges that made his position untenable. He took up the role in June 2024 and had been responsible for overseeing the implementation of government programs across various ministries, departments, and agencies.

Mbae’s letter highlighted his dedication to his public service career but pointed out the issues that prevented him from fulfilling his duties as intended.

“Despite my passion, focus, and consistency, for reasons and issues that I have consistently brought to your attention and have not been resolved to date, it has not been possible to carry out my duties as intended and my position as Head of Government Delivery Services is no longer tenable,” he wrote.

He reflected on his journey in public service, mentioning his earlier roles, including his appointment as Secretary for Investments Promotion in January 2023 by the Public Service Commission. He also served in the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry, where he led the Ministerial Delivery Unit. In October 2023, Mbae was appointed Head of Ministerial Programmes in the Ministry of Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management.

“In all these positions, I served diligently with utmost commitment and sacrifice, driven solely by the genuine desire to achieve sustainable transformation in the lives of citizens in line with the Kenya Kwanza government manifesto,” Mbae noted in his letter.

He also stated that, in order to be accountable to the people of Kenya, he felt compelled to formally disengage from his position.

“Since the appointment was widely circulated, I request to formally disengage from this appointment to pursue other interests. I thank you for the opportunity and trust you bestowed on me to serve in the public service” he added.

Mbae confirmed to reporters that he will now return to his previous professional endeavors. “I was a professional in my own right before joining government, so I will return to what I was doing before,” he said.

The Government Delivery Services (GDS) is a central government body within the State Department for Performance and Delivery Management. It coordinates the implementation of national government flagship programs, monitors and evaluates their progress, and ensures the timely execution of key development projects. The GDS also tracks and reports on government priorities, provides practical solutions to projects facing challenges, and raises public awareness about government achievements.