Kenyan Sues X (Twitter) Over Hate Speech, Pornography, and Privacy Violations

A Kenyan on Twitter(X) has filed a lawsuit against the microblogging platform, accusing it of permitting harmful content such as hate speech, incitement to violence, and pornography. Felix Kibet also claims that X(formerly Twitter) allows content that undermines the rights and reputations of individuals.

In his petition, Kibet argues that X’s actions or lack of action have led to violations of constitutional rights, the erosion of public values, and a decline in morality in Kenyan society. He contends that the platform’s content threatens the very fabric of society.

“The petitioner asserts that X, by allowing, encouraging, or promoting content that disrespects the rights and reputation of others, violates Articles 10 and 19 (3) of the Constitution,” reads the petition.

Kibet is seeking an order to compel Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor to take necessary action and ensure that social media platforms in Kenya adhere to constitutional standards and provide a safe environment for users. He also highlights that the Elon Musk-owned platform allows users to create accounts under aliases, unofficial names, or even other people’s identities and photos.

The plaintiff further criticizes X’s “Spaces” feature, which enables users to host unregulated live-streamed audio conversations on any topic, at any time, with the potential for vulgar and obscene language.

Additionally, Kibet claims that X has allowed posts revealing private information about Kenyans, including sensitive family details, without consent.

The social media user is seeking an order to compel X to delete the harmful content he has highlighted and to either delete or suspend accounts using names other than those officially registered in government records.

Kibet also accuses the Attorney-General, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), the Kenya Film Classification Board, and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) of failing to fulfill their constitutional and statutory responsibilities, thus enabling X’s illegal and unconstitutional activities.

On Monday, High Court Judge Bahati Mwamuye certified the case as urgent and instructed Kibet to serve all parties named in the petition ahead of the hearing on January 17.