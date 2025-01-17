Govt Unveils Strategy to Tackle Ghost Workers with New System for All Public Employees

The Ministry of Treasury has proposed a series of measures to address the persistent issue of ghost workers, a challenge that has long plagued the Kenyan government.

In the 2025 Draft Budget Policy Statement (BPS) released on Wednesday, the Ministry outlined plans to introduce the Unified Personal Identification (UPI) system for all public sector employees this year, pending Parliament’s approval.

The proposed UPI system aims to streamline human resource management across all government sectors. It will be implemented for personnel in all arms of government, including constitutional commissions. The goal is to eliminate payroll fraud, commonly associated with ghost workers, at all levels of government.

The Ministry also highlighted that the UPI system would enhance the government’s ability to improve the welfare of its employees once implemented.

Additionally, the government plans to extend the UPI system to all police officers across the country. Along with the issuance of passports, this will modernize services within the security sector and improve accessibility for both officers and the public.

“The government will also prioritize the digitization of police stations and services, as well as the modernization of security products and services, including national IDs, unique personal identifiers, and passports to enhance access to services,” the policy document added.

The BPS also confirmed that the vetting process for all public officers, initiated under former President Uhuru Kenyatta, will continue. The key findings and recommendations from this vetting process will be stored in a centralized system for effective monitoring and management.

“The government will introduce a legal and institutional framework for the mandatory and continuous vetting of all public officers, alongside a repository of wealth declarations under one office,” the draft policy elaborated.

Prepared in compliance with the Public Finance Management Act of 2012, the BPS outlines the government’s strategic priorities and provides a macro-fiscal outlook, laying the foundation for the FY 2025/26 budget.