No Region Left Behind: DP Kindiki Pledges Inclusive Development for All Kenyans

BY DPCS

Every part of the country will benefit from extensive development projects targeting improving the lives of all Kenyans.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured Kenyans that no part of the country will be discriminated against as the government hastens completion of key projects across the country.

“We are carrying the entire country along. We want to ensure that no part of the country is left behind. Leadership is not favouring one over the other. It is carrying everyone along,” said the DP.

He spoke on Friday when he hosted 1500 residents from Embu County at the Official Residence in Karen.

The Deputy President said the people’s input in what is being done in the counties is critical, encouraging the Embu residents to identify development priorities and programmes and keep a close eye on them to ensure quicker realisation.

“It is good to meet and have a dialogue with the people. This meeting is solely to discuss development priorities and how to move the county forward. I will be meeting various delegations from all counties and have similar discussions,” assured Prof. Kindiki.

Touching on the mandate he has been assigned by President William Ruto, the DP indicated he will not be deterred by detractors keen on misleading the people.

“When we go back to the people, I will have to account for the time I have been in this office. I have no choice but to deliver on the mandate I have been assigned. I must account for every day I occupy this position. I have no time for anything else because improving the lives of the people is what is keeping me awake,” he added.

He said the meeting and those planned will not be about politics but solely on top issues that need to be addressed.

“It will be the height of political irresponsibility to call you and start discussing politics when we have so many other important matters to discuss,

“We will not allow ourselves to be dragged into early political campaigns by those keen on politicking. When the time to politick comes, we will put on befitting attire and get out for serious campaigns,” he added.

Embu County has, so far, been a beneficiary of many development projects in the roads, agriculture, and electricity sectors, among others.

“We need to sort out issues in coffee, tea, Muguka and roads, electricity connection, youth and women empowerment. After this meeting, put pressure on me, ask me what I have done for Embu people,” the Deputy President said.