Kenyan Parents Struggle with Grade 9 Textbook Shortages Ahead of School Reopening

As Kenyan families gear up for the start of another school term, parents of Grade 9 students under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) face significant challenges due to textbook shortages. The issue has fueled frustration and confusion just as schools prepare to reopen.

What is usually a busy but manageable shopping season has turned into an exhausting task for many parents. Despite days spent searching bookstores, many families are unable to find the necessary textbooks. Booksellers have blamed delays in publishing and distribution, while schools have added to the confusion by failing to clearly specify which materials are required.

One bookseller in Nairobi explained the dilemma: “Parents don’t know whether to buy older editions or the new curriculum books.” Many parents, uncertain of what to do, are holding off on purchases out of fear they might accidentally buy outdated textbooks.

An exasperated parent voiced their concerns, stating, “I honestly don’t know who’s at fault here—the government for delays or the schools for listing books that aren’t even available yet.”

The Ministry of Education has stepped in to calm the situation, assuring families that progress is being made. Officials claim that over 9 million Grade 9 textbooks are already printed, with 85% of public schools having received their allocated books. However, logistical challenges, such as schools being unprepared to receive shipments, have delayed the distribution for the remaining schools.

Ministry officials are asking parents to be patient, promising that every student will have the necessary books by the start of the term. However, for many parents, trust in these assurances is wearing thin as the uncertainty persists.

In contrast to the textbook chaos, uniform shopping this year has been an easier experience for most families. Uniform sellers have observed a slower pace, attributing this to a drop in new Form One enrollments. This has eased the usual back-to-school frenzy in uniform stores.

One Nairobi shopper shared her relief: “It’s so much calmer this time—no endless lines, no stress. It’s definitely a nice change.”

With only days left until schools reopen, the pressure is mounting for educators and booksellers to resolve these textbook supply issues. Parents remain both concerned and hopeful, eager to ensure their children are prepared for the demands of the evolving CBC.

This new term represents another opportunity for growth under the CBC, but it also highlights the challenges of transitioning to this system. For now, the focus remains on whether the government and schools can deliver on their promises to provide essential learning materials before the clock runs out.