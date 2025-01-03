TSC Confirms 46,000 Intern Teachers to Permanent and Pensionable Terms

Here’s some great news for Kenyan educators: the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has officially transitioned 46,000 intern teachers to permanent and pensionable terms. Starting January 2025, these teachers—many of whom have been hoping for job security—can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

This move is a significant milestone, especially for those working in junior secondary schools, who’ve long been advocating for better working conditions. And it’s not just about job titles—this change brings real financial and professional benefits for thousands of hardworking teachers across the country.

This progress aligns closely with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza agenda, which has been prioritizing education reforms since 2022. Under his administration, the government has facilitated the recruitment of over 56,000 teachers on permanent terms—a big step in addressing staffing shortages in schools while improving teachers’ livelihoods.

Who’s Benefiting?

So, who are the lucky teachers? Out of the 46,000:

21,550 are junior secondary school teachers.

are junior secondary school teachers. 4,000 are primary school teachers hired back in February 2023.

are primary school teachers hired back in February 2023. 18,000 are junior secondary interns.

are junior secondary interns. 2,000 are primary school interns brought on board in September 2023.

For these educators, this isn’t just a promotion—it’s a game-changer. They’ll now enjoy job security, better pay, and a host of additional benefits.

Speaking of pay, here’s a breakdown:

Primary school teachers will see their salaries jump to around KSh 32,000 .

will see their salaries jump to around . Secondary school teachers will now earn KSh 47,000 a month.

And that’s just the beginning. Along with a solid paycheck, these teachers now get medical insurance, access to loans, and paid leave—benefits they didn’t have as interns, when their monthly stipends ranged from KSh 13,000 to KSh 17,000.

TSC also made sure the recruitment process recognized the contributions of its interns. Teachers with internship experience were awarded 50 bonus marks, giving them a well-deserved edge over other applicants. This emphasis on merit has raised the bar for future hiring practices, making internships an important stepping stone into full-time teaching careers.

And the reforms don’t stop there. To ensure schools are fully equipped for the upcoming academic year, TSC has been working to replace 8,707 teachers who left the profession through natural attrition. This is all part of a larger plan to stabilize Kenya’s teaching workforce and maintain top-notch education standards.

There’s no denying that motivated teachers create better learning environments. Stakeholders have embraced this change, praising its potential to boost teachers’ morale and improve classroom performance.

Kenya’s teacher shortages—especially in junior secondary schools—remain a big challenge. But moves like this provide a glimmer of hope. By reinforcing the teaching workforce and showing teachers they’re valued, TSC is setting the stage for positive changes in education across the country.

It’s a clear message: when educators are supported, students thrive. And with this landmark decision, Kenya is taking a bold step toward better outcomes for everyone involved.

This is more than just a win for teachers—it’s a win for the entire country.