MPs Recommend Measures to Prevent Ruto Nominees from Rejecting Appointments

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations has stepped in to address the recent trend of nominees declining presidential appointments.

In its latest report on the vetting process for diplomatic nominees, the committee revealed that two individuals, former West Mugirango MP Vincent Mogaka and former ICT CS Margaret Nyambura, had turned down President William Ruto’s offers for diplomatic positions in Ghana.

“It is extremely embarrassing that for the second time, a nominee to the High commission of Ghana has decline. As a committee we do not take that very lightly,” Committee chairman Nelson Koech said.

He added, “The picking of names of individuals who probably may not have been consulted or have no interest to represent our country is not only an embarrassment to the country but an embarrassment to the President.”

Mogaka, who was nominated in 2024, declined the offer, citing family reasons for his decision not to represent Kenya in Ghana.

Similarly, in January 2025, Nyambura also turned down the position, stating personal reasons for her refusal. In a letter to the committee, Nyambura explained, “I wish to inform you that I would not appear before the said committee at the time and venue specified for the approval hearing. This has been compelled by my personal and family matters, which, after careful consideration, would not allow me to take up the position as the High Commissioner to Ghana as nominated by President William Ruto.”

In response to these rejections, the committee expressed concern and called for improvements in the vetting process.

“We want to put on notice that this exercise of dropping names of individuals not interested in being diplomats should stop and we should be more cautious and intentional in looking for people who have interest to serve the country and to represent the President,” Koech stated.

The report highlighted a potential lapse in due diligence by authorities responsible for recommending candidates for appointments.

To address this issue, the committee recommended that the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, alongside the Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service, enhance their due diligence processes.

“It is imperative for this committee that we put notice to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Head of Public Service that they should do their due diligence in future when doing this appointment,” the Committee said.

The committee emphasized the need to ensure that nominees are fully consulted, in agreement with their appointments, and prepared to serve the country to prevent future rejections.