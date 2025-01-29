EACC Reports Surge in Public Officials Involving Families in Corruption

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has identified a concerning trend where public officials use their family members to embezzle public funds.

In its 2023/24 annual report, the EACC condemned the practice, with Chairperson David Oginde stressing that such involvement undermines families’ role in promoting integrity and ethical conduct.

“We have noticed an alarming trend where public officials enlist their children, spouses, and other family members as proxies to siphon public funds. They establish fake companies to bid for government contracts and funnel the money into private accounts,” Oginde explained.

Oginde further warned of the consequences for those involved in such practices, stating, “The unfortunate reality is that when the law catches up, entire families have been arrested, which is not a good look.”

EACC Recovers Ksh2.9 Billion

The EACC’s annual report also highlighted its efforts in recovering assets obtained through corruption. During the 2023/24 Financial Year, the Commission reclaimed assets worth Ksh2.9 billion through 11 proactive investigations. Additionally, it filed 47 new lawsuits aimed at recovering assets valued at Ksh9.2 billion.

The EACC also handled 5,171 corruption reports, with 2,207 falling within its jurisdiction. Of these, 42% involved bribery, 13% focused on embezzlement or misappropriation of public funds, 12% related to unethical conduct, 11% addressed fraudulent acquisition or disposal of public property, and 22% were linked to other offenses.

To strengthen its efforts, the EACC conducted 145 random and targeted integrity tests across various public institutions, including the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Port Health Services, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), National Police Service (NPS), Ministry of Lands Registries, Kericho Referral Hospital, National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), Kenya National Highways Authority weighbridges, and Nairobi City County Government.

Out of the officers tested, 130 failed, five passed, and 10 results were inconclusive. The EACC recommended administrative action for those who failed, while cases meeting criminal thresholds were referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).