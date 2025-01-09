KEMRI Increases DNA Testing Fees by Ksh 7,000 as Demand for Paternity Services Soars

Starting January 2025, the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has increased the cost of DNA identification tests by Ksh 7,000. The test, previously priced at Ksh 20,000, will now cost Ksh 27,000.

“We wish to inform our valued customers of a slight price adjustment for the DNA Testing Service, from Ksh 20,000 to Ksh 27,000, effective January 2025. Thank you for your continued support,” KEMRI announced on Wednesday, January 8.

The Institute cited an increase in operational costs and potential advances in deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing technology. It said that the cost of essential reagents used in DNA testing, including enzymes, primers, nucleotides and buffers, had increased as well as the prices of DNA extraction kits. “The price increase is not malicious; it is necessary to help us cover costs,” KEMRI spokesman Davis Mkoji said.

This fee adjustment comes amid growing demand for DNA testing services across Kenya. The State-owned laboratory has been a preferred DNA testing option for many poor households given its relatively cheaper services.

In contrast, some private hospitals charge up to Ksh100,000 for DNA test services. At national referral Kenyatta National Hospital, DNA test services cost between Ksh20,000 and Ksh30,000.

KEMRI’s Human DNA Identification Laboratory (HID) offers a variety of tests, including paternity and family relationship testing, which have become increasingly popular in recent years. The laboratory caters to both private clients and court referrals, particularly for child support disputes.

DNA tests can be conducted using saliva samples, though other tissues such as blood, nails, bones, teeth, and hair may also be used.

KEMRI emphasized that DNA testing remains mandatory only for criminal investigations or court-ordered paternity cases.

In 2023, DNA home test kits priced at Ksh 600 sparked debates over their safety and accuracy, leading the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) to warn against their use in Kenya.

Furthermore, in April 2024, the Ministry of Health dismissed rumors about mandatory DNA testing for newborns, clarifying that no such policy existed.

A report by the Kenya Institute of Bioinformatics, which analyzed 6,169 DNA profiles from relationship testing samples in Kenya, reveals a strong demand for such services. The majority of these tests, making up 94 percent, were paternity tests, underscoring the crucial role DNA testing plays in resolving paternity issues in the country.