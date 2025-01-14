DCI Updates Public on Progress of Abduction Investigations, Responds to CS Muturi’s Concerns

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued an update on ongoing investigations into abduction cases across Kenya. The update follows remarks by Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management Hon. Justin Muturi on January 13, 2025, expressing concern over the progress of the investigation into his son’s abduction.

The DCI reassured the public, confirming that numerous abduction cases have been thoroughly investigated and are now awaiting court proceedings. Ongoing investigations into new cases will follow the same detailed process.

Regarding the case involving CS Muturi’s son, the DCI stated that the matter is being handled by the DCI Kilimani branch.

However, they noted that only the son has voluntarily recorded a statement thus far. The DCI is inviting CS Muturi and anyone with relevant information to assist the investigation by providing statements.

“Considering that only the son volunteered to record a statement, we wish to invite CS Muturi and any other person with information on the incident to record their statement with DCI Kilimani,” the DCI said.

Several inquiry files related to abductions are at various stages of investigation, and the DCI is preparing to forward them to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) once the investigations conclude.

The DCI has urged the public to continue supporting the investigation process by providing any helpful information, which can be shared confidentially.

“We continue to appeal for support from the members of the public, who may be having any information that can assist in the investigations, to share the same with us in confidence. The DCI reaffirms its steadfast commitment to ensuring that all abduction cases are thoroughly investigated and the culprits brought to book,” the statement concluded.