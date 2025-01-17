From Sports Cars to Classics: Top 5 Car-Themed Online Slots

Among the many themes of slots that exist for players, cars and racing feature quite heavily.

A variety of racing themes ranging from the likes of souped-up street cars to trucks, luxury cars and high-end racing cars, means that this is a genre of slots that provides a lot.

At any online casino that you can read more on legalcasino.uk, a trusted casino review platform , there will be car-themed games hanging out in the slots portfolio. It’s a good idea while dropping by, to look for some demo play to test out some of the titles for yourself to help you find your ideal game.

But if you need a little help getting off the grid, then here are some popular racing and car-themed slots from top gaming providers to keep an eye out for.

Drive Multiplier Mayhem Slot

This title by NetEnt transports players into a futuristic neon-lit city to take on the role of Jette as she battles racing gangsters. Those are the characters that make up the high-value symbols of the five-reel game with 15-pay lines and Scatters.

The RTP of Drive Multiplier Mayhem Slot is high at 96.70%. It’s the Multiplier Wilds that players will be most keen to target, as that’s where the bigger prizes are in the form of x1, x2, x3, x4 and x5 to reward features like free spins and wilds.

Knight Rider

For a big 1980s throwback, NetEnt’s Knight Rider game is worth a look as this one has 26 pay lines and a 7000x top prize on it. There are a lot of bonus features in the game, from free spins to multipliers and walking wilds.

The RTP on this branded game runs at 96.07% with a high volatility. The game will appeal to fans of the classic show which featured David Hasselhoff, who shows up in the slot as well. His icon, along with other imagery like KITT’s famous red LEDs are all there.

A Turbo Boost is a built-in feature which can throw extra multipliers into the game.

Route 66

Any gearhead will know of the famous Route 66 and this title from KA Gaming celebrating the famous road, boasts 1024 ways to win from 5-reels and 4-lines.

The game is loaded with iconography from the route and the biggest prize is triggered by the covered wagon scatter.

That leads to 20 bonus games that the slot contains, and there are also retriggers to be struck. The makers have done a great job giving the Route 66 slot a timeless, classic feel.

There is a medium volatility on it with a 95.91% RTP and there is a maximum x20 win which can be multiplied.

Drift

Drifting is so cool that Maverick has created a slot based on it. They are a newer software developer, and this racing-themed game is very modern which leans towards neon and anime-style graphics and synthesised pop music sounds.

Symbols range from Ramen noodles to the Yin and Yang sign, the latter being the Scatter feature of Drift. A Maneki-Neko cat is the game’s Wild which will only appear on the three centre reels, while the Elephant or Sailing Ship offers a top payout of 1000x.

The game’s top payout can hit 3,000x thanks to multipliers and the RTP of 95.4% is on the 50 payline slot.

Monster Wheels

Although the name may suggest otherwise, Monster Wheels by Microgaming isn’t about monster trucks. Its theme is truckers who happen to be monsters enjoying driving their 4x4s with enlarged wheels. This is a 50-payline game across five reels.

It’s a great-looking, clean game with some fun animations. There are a lot of free spins available within the game, which can be triggered with the Scatter feature.

The variation of free spin options is great and there are up to 188 ways to win with a medium RTP of 96.04%.