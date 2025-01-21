Female MPs Demand Public Apology from Pastor Ng’ang’a Over Rape Comments

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a’s recent comments have not only angered Kenyans but also drawn sharp condemnation from the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA).

The preacher’s remarks, which linked certain types of women’s clothing and makeup to rape, have been widely criticized as harmful and insensitive.

In a statement issued on Monday, KEWOPA chairperson Lilian Sankaire condemned Ng’ang’a’s remarks, demanding that he issue a public apology.

“KEWOPA condemns in the strongest terms the recent remarks by Pastor Ng’ang’a trivializing rape and demeaning women. As a society, we must uphold the dignity and respect of all individuals, especially at a time when gender-based violence (GBV) is on the rise in Kenya,” the statement read.

Ng’ang’a, known for his loose tongue on social and political issues, quickly became a trending topic on social media after the video of his comments went viral. Many Kenyans expressed their outrage over his callousness, highlighting the insensitivity of his remarks in a country grappling with the impacts of GBV.

KEWOPA emphasized that such statements not only harm survivors of sexual violence but also undermine the ongoing fight against GBV.

“These remarks are not only harmful and insensitive but also undermine the ongoing fight against GBV and its devastating impact on survivors and their families,” the association stated.

The parliamentary group has called for an unreserved apology from Ng’ang’a. “KEWOPA calls on Pastor Ng’ang’a to issue an unreserved apology to survivors of sexual violence and the women of Kenya,” they added.

The women MPs further urged leaders, organizations, and communities to unite in promoting awareness, supporting survivors, and holding perpetrators accountable.

KEWOPA emphasized that rape is a heinous crime that leaves lasting emotional and physical scars on survivors, and should never be a subject for mockery.

“Rape is not a subject for jest or mockery. It is a heinous crime that leaves survivors with lifelong emotional, psychological, and physical scars. Such reckless and insensitive statements not only undermine the pain of survivors but also perpetuate harmful stereotypes that normalize GBV in our communities,” they asserted.