Cop Shakur Freed on Cash Bail After Denying Cybercrime Charges

Kenya Prisons Service (KPS) officer Jackson Kuria Kihara, also known as Cop Shakur, faced charges on Monday for allegedly publishing false information on social media.

Kihara, who joined Kenyans in anti-finance bill protests in June and was subsequently suspended, has been accused of inciting panic and targeting government officials through his online posts.

Prosecutors allege that Kihara falsely claimed a Cabinet Secretary and an individual identified as Ruto were responsible for recent abductions in the country. According to the charge sheet, Kihara published the contentious information on his Twitter (X) account, “Shakur the cop @CopShakur,” on January 11, 2025, at approximately 5:18 PM. The post reportedly read: “Under which law? This CS is an upcoming dictator. He is the one responsible for the abductions together with Ruto.”

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) argued that Kihara’s actions were calculated to incite panic among Kenyan citizens. However, the charge sheet does not specify any individuals who allegedly experienced panic due to the post. Additionally, it does not identify the Cabinet Secretary referred to as an “upcoming dictator” or the individual named Ruto. The alleged Ruto is also not listed as a witness in the case.

The DCI revealed that only investigators and a digital forensic expert are listed as witnesses in the matter. While their names remain undisclosed, the affidavit indicates they will testify alongside others yet to be identified.

DCI Investigations and Allegations

The DCI stated in court that they are investigating Kihara for inciting mutiny under Section 47 of the Penal Code Cap 63 and for publishing false information contrary to Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act of 2018.

Detective Constable Meshack Mutinda of the DCI’s Serious Crimes Unit alleged that Kihara has consistently published false information on his X account. The detective further claimed that Kihara’s posts were designed to incite other members of the disciplined services, posing a serious threat to national security.

The DCI revealed that Kihara was arrested on January 15 at the Kamiti Maximum Prison staff residence. During the arrest, investigators seized his phone for forensic examination. In an affidavit, the DCI stated that they required more time to analyze the digital evidence.

“Due to the bulky nature of the expected data and digital evidence yet to be examined and comprehensively analyzed, there is a need for an extension of time to facilitate the ongoing investigations,” the affidavit read in part.

The DCI expressed concerns that Kihara, as a trained officer, could potentially interfere with the investigation. They cited his expertise in firearms as a factor that could hinder the probe.

Court Proceedings and Bail Terms

Kihara denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe and requested lenient bail terms. The court granted him a Kes.100,000 bond with a surety or an alternative cash bail of Kes.50,000. He is also required to provide a contact person employed by the Government of Kenya.

The case is scheduled for mention on February 17, 2025, for a pre-trial hearing.