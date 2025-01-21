Salome Wanjiru Denies Charges of Stabbing Boyfriend 27 Times, Granted Bail

Salome Wanjiru, accused of murdering her boyfriend Conrad Nyabuto, denied the charges at Thika Law Courts on Monday.

Authorities allege that Wanjiru stabbed Nyabuto 27 times in mid-December 2024, with police discovering his lifeless body in his rented home in Kamakis, Ruiru.

Wanjiru had failed to take her plea on Thursday, January 16, due to health issues. Her lawyer informed the court that she needed medical attention, explaining that a scheduled procedure the previous day had not been completed.

The accused appeared in court with bandages on her hand, and her lawyer submitted a discharge summary, which did not include details of further procedures.

The court postponed her plea-taking until January 20, allowing time for treatment.

On Monday, Justice Florence Muchemi granted Wanjiru Ksh300,000 bail, giving her 30 days to seek medical care.

After this period, she will be remanded at Lang’ata Prison until her application for release on cash bail is heard.