17 Million Kenyans Have Enrolled To Taifa Care – DP Kindiki Reveals

During a tour of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Wednesday, Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki reiterated the government’s resolve to transform Kenya’s healthcare landscape through the Taifa Care program.

Highlighting the near-completion of the hospital’s new Kidney Institute, he revealed that the facility would soon be inaugurated by President William Ruto, marking a significant milestone in the country’s healthcare reforms.

“We are working to unclog the bottlenecks,” Prof. Kindiki assured, emphasizing the government’s plan to address logistical and operational hurdles. He noted that historical debts under the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) are being settled incrementally as part of the transition to Taifa Care.

“We are very sure that Taifa Care will work. This exercise of impact monitoring and assessment will continue.”

According to the Deputy President, 17 million Kenyans have already registered under Taifa Care—part of the broader Universal Health Coverage (UHC) initiative, and the government is determined to streamline healthcare delivery to ensure timely and efficient services.

He specifically praised KNH, calling it “a leading healthcare provider in the region,” and expressed his gratitude to the hospital’s leadership: “We commend the hospital leadership for working tirelessly to ensure KNH remains a leading healthcare provider in the region.”

Prof. Kindiki visited several units within KNH, including the trauma care department, the maternity center, and the non-communicable diseases (NCD) wing. He described the hospital’s progress as a testament to the commitment of both the management and frontline health workers.

“Even the approval for claims is taking record time,” he noted, stressing that Taifa Care offers faster claim approvals, improved post-transplant care, and broader access to medical services nationwide.

The Deputy President also urged Kenyans to enroll under the State Health Assurance (SHA) program, which integrates with Taifa Care to provide comprehensive coverage.

“It’s important for us to ensure that all Kenyans have access to quality healthcare,” he said.

Prof. Kindiki wrapped up his visit by reiterating that most initial challenges under UHC have been addressed, and the government remains committed to resolving any pending issues. Through continuous monitoring, he underscored, the impact and effectiveness of Taifa Care will be measured to guarantee that its benefits reach every Kenyan.