TSC Assures Upgraded P1 Teachers of Extra Marks in Recruitment Drive

If you’re a primary school teacher who’s gone the extra mile to upgrade your qualifications, here’s some good news that’ll make your hard work even more worthwhile.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced that teachers holding the upgraded Diploma in Primary Teacher Education (DPTE) qualification will receive additional marks during the next recruitment exercise.

This announcement was confirmed by TSC CEO Dr. Nancy Macharia during a recent meeting with education stakeholders at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) in Nairobi. According to Dr. Macharia, teachers who’ve invested in furthering their education deserve to be recognized for it—and the Commission is doing just that.

“Teachers with upgraded qualifications will earn an additional five marks compared to those who hold the standard P1 certificate in the competitive recruitment process,” Dr. Macharia explained when responding to journalists.

TSC has also revealed plans to fill 8,707 replacement positions on a permanent and pensionable basis. These slots have opened up largely due to retirements and other exits from the teaching service. Here’s how the vacancies break down:

Primary Schools: 5,862 positions

Junior Secondary Schools: 21 positions

Secondary Schools: 2,824 positions

Applications open on December 31, 2024, and the window closes on January 13, 2025.

If you’re planning to apply, make sure you’ve checked all the requirements and submitted your application through TSC’s official online portal—because, as TSC has repeatedly emphasized, their process is completely free and doesn’t require any third-party “assistance.”

Who Can Apply?

If you’re thinking of throwing your hat in the ring, you’ll need to meet these criteria:

Citizenship: You must be a Kenyan citizen.

Qualifications: For primary school positions, you’ll need a P1 certificate (or, ideally, the upgraded DPTE qualification). For junior and secondary school positions, a diploma in education is required.

Registration: You must be duly registered with the TSC.

All applications must go through TSC’s online recruitment portal, so avoid paper submissions or any unofficial platforms.

This bonus-mark initiative is part of TSC’s larger strategy to phase out the traditional Primary Teacher Education (PTE) certificate in favor of the updated DPTE as the baseline qualification for primary school teachers.

The move aligns with efforts to enhance teacher preparedness for implementing the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), which is now shaping Kenya’s education system.

By rewarding those who’ve gone beyond the basics to improve their skills, TSC is sending a clear signal: professional growth matters. This decision not only raises the bar for teacher qualifications but also ensures Kenya’s learners are guided by educators who are well-equipped for the curriculum’s evolving demands.

Dr. Macharia reminded applicants to remain vigilant and cautious throughout the recruitment process. TSC does not charge any fees or work with intermediaries for hiring.

Anyone asking for money or claiming they can guarantee you a job is running a scam—steer clear!

At its core, this announcement is more than just about marks; it’s about recognizing and rewarding teachers who are proactive about their careers.

If you’ve earned your DPTE or are considering upgrading your qualifications, this could be your opportunity to shine in a competitive job market.

By investing in teachers, TSC is not just strengthening the workforce—it’s paving the way for a better education system, one that values growth, merit, and the impact of dedicated educators like you.

For more details or updates on the application process, make sure to visit the official TSC website. And remember: your dedication to improving your skills is a step toward shaping brighter futures for Kenya’s students. Keep going—you’ve got this.