Kenya’s University Funding Crisis: Over 234,000 Students Face Uncertain Future

Kenya’s higher education sector is currently in turmoil as the annulment of President William Ruto’s university funding model jeopardizes the educational future of over 234,000 students admitted in 2023 and 2024.

The High Court’s decision, led by Judge Chacha Mwita, has declared the model unconstitutional and discriminatory due to inadequate public input during its formulation.

This verdict has left families and students uncertain about tuition costs, government subsidies, and the viability of their academic ambitions.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has reverted to the old Differentiated Unit Cost (DUC) model, ensuring students with a C+ grade or higher are placed in public universities.

However, the outlook is grim as KUCCPS CEO Agnes Wahome described the court ruling as “highly unfortunate.” She warned that the change could financially exclude many students from pursuing higher education.

Despite the scrapped funding model’s focus on combining need-based scholarships and loans, limited government funding left universities drastically underfunded—receiving less than 30% of their required budgets, thereby straining academic standards.

The annulled funding model had initially categorized students into financial groups, offering full subsidies to the neediest households and up to 90% funding for middle-income families.

While the intentions were noble, critics alleged it disproportionately benefited wealthier households and did not ensure broad accessibility.

The prospect of raising the minimum grade requirement for university admission adds another layer of stress. Such a move could push students into costly self-sponsored programs, further disadvantaging those from low-income families who rely on government support.

Introduced in May 2023, the defunct funding model aimed to support financially disadvantaged students by categorizing them into tiers and offering targeted subsidies. However, its execution fell short.

Critics highlighted how wealthier families disproportionately benefited, questioning the model’s equity and inclusivity.

Charles Mukhwaya, President of the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU), advocates for a fairer system. He proposed revamping the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) to streamline processes, eradicate inefficiencies, and tackle corruption.

“Combining scholarships and loans into a single education fund could eliminate redundancies and enhance effectiveness,” he suggested.

Mukhwaya also stressed the importance of adequate public university funding, warning, “Education should be accessible to every student, regardless of their family’s income. Right now, we’re moving in the opposite direction.”

As legal interpretations of the court’s decision continue, stakeholders remain in a state of limbo. Institutions are hesitant to make substantial changes, and solutions seem elusive.

Although President Ruto defends the scrapped model as prioritizing vulnerable students while rescuing underfunded universities, its practicality for all parties remains doubtful.

In response, the government has formed a 129-member task force to develop a sustainable funding framework. However, little progress has been made to reassure families, educators, or institutions.

With equitable access to quality higher education in jeopardy, Kenya’s leadership faces a pivotal challenge. Over 234,000 students are anxiously waiting for decisive action, as time continues to slip away.