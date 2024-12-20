TSC Approves Almost 12,000 Transfers for Delocalized Teachers

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has officially sanctioned the transfer of 11,843 delocalized teachers, marking a significant moment for educators eager to return to their home counties. Transfer letters are now available at TSC County Directors’ offices for collection.

This decision comes after months of planning and processing. Teachers were advised as early as September 2024 to submit their requests, with a December review in mind.

The timing of the approvals—immediately after national exams—was strategically chosen to avoid disrupting school activities.

In a notable change, TSC now processes transfer applications only once a year, aimed at maintaining school operations and ensuring exams remain uninterrupted.

Teachers whose transfers were approved are expected to report to their new schools as classrooms reopen in January 2025.

This annual approval system was implemented following the repeal of the controversial delocalization policy introduced in 2016. The now-defunct policy mandated teachers work outside their home counties, sparking widespread opposition.

In January 2023, it was declared unconstitutional by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula due to a lack of parliamentary approval. Since then, TSC has been working to relocate teachers back to their preferred areas, though challenges remain.

Among the 26,871 teachers requesting transfers back to their home counties, not all will be accommodated immediately. The primary challenge lies in aligning requests with available vacancies.

Although more than 20,000 teachers were reassigned in earlier rounds, the limited number of openings means some will have to wait longer.

For instance, by mid-2023, TSC had approved 20,055 of the 46,926 pending requests. The remaining teachers were urged to remain patient while suitable opportunities were identified.

The transfer process is overseen by TSC’s regional and national boards. While Regional Directors handle intra-county transfers, cross-county or national moves are managed at a higher administrative level.

How TSC Decides on Transfers

The allocation of transfers is highly structured. Former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu highlighted the importance of fairness and efficiency in distributing teachers across schools.

As per his statement to Parliament, “Teacher transfers are guided by the principles of equitable distribution and optimal workforce utilization.”

Key factors TSC considers during transfer approvals include:

Vacancies: Whether there is an open position at the requested school.

Whether there is an open position at the requested school. Replacements: Ensuring the teacher’s current school can find a replacement.

Ensuring the teacher’s current school can find a replacement. Staffing Norms: Maintaining workforce balance in both schools.

Maintaining workforce balance in both schools. Exceptional Circumstances: Special cases such as medical needs.

By adhering to these principles, TSC aims to balance teacher requests with operational requirements.

Checking Your Transfer Application

Teachers who have applied for transfers can monitor their application’s status via TSC’s online portal. Applications are categorized as follows:

Pending: Awaiting feedback from TSC.

Awaiting feedback from TSC. Acknowledged: Qualified, but a vacancy or replacement has not been confirmed yet.

Qualified, but a vacancy or replacement has not been confirmed yet. Not Approved: Request did not meet the required criteria, possibly due to insufficient years at the current station or other restrictions.

Request did not meet the required criteria, possibly due to insufficient years at the current station or other restrictions. Approved: Transfer confirmed—teachers can now collect their transfer letters.

If your application was denied, there’s still an opportunity to reapply during the next cycle or wait for new vacancies. For those approved, collect the transfer letter promptly to prepare for the move in January.

The abolition of the delocalization policy marked a turning point in prioritizing teachers’ needs.

Although the policy aimed to promote diversity by mixing teacher experiences across counties, it caused considerable stress for many educators, both professionally and personally.

By facilitating transfers in phases, TSC is helping teachers reconnect with their families and communities. For those preparing to move in January 2025, this transition symbolizes not just a workplace change but a fresh start.

While challenges remain in addressing all pending requests, progress is evident, paving the way for a future where teachers can operate where they feel most connected and effective.