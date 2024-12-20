TSC Announces 8,707 Teaching Vacancies: Application Opens December 31

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) in Kenya has announced the availability of 8,707 teaching positions.

These positions are permanent and pensionable, offering an incredible opportunity for unemployed Kenyan teachers to join the profession.

Applications officially open on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

Available Positions

The available vacancies include:

Primary schools : 5,862 positions

: 5,862 positions Junior secondary schools : 21 positions

: 21 positions Secondary schools: 2,824 positions

These roles aim to address gaps left due to retirements, resignations, or other departures from the teaching service.

Eligibility Requirements

Before applying, ensure you meet the following qualifications:

Must be a Kenyan citizen. Academic qualifications: Primary schools : P1 certificate is mandatory.

: P1 certificate is mandatory. Junior secondary and secondary schools: A diploma in education is required. You must be registered with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

How to Apply

All applications must be submitted online. Here’s the process:

Visit the TSC website at www.tsc.go.ke or the Teacher Management Information System (TMIS) portal at teachersonline.tsc.go.ke. Submit your application between December 31, 2024, and January 13, 2025.

Note: Manual submissions will not be accepted, and priority will be given to applicants who have not held TSC positions before. Ensure you adhere to all instructions to avoid disqualification.

If shortlisted, you must attend an interview with your original academic and professional certificates, as outlined in the 2024/2025 Recruitment Guidelines.

The TSC emphasizes that the entire recruitment process is free of charge. Beware of individuals soliciting money in exchange for aiding your application.

If you encounter any issues or suspect fraud, you can report it through the following channels:

Director Staffing : 0202892193

: 0202892193 Deputy Director Staffing : 0202892131

: 0202892131 Email: [email protected]

You may also report directly to your nearest police station. This ensures a fair recruitment process for all applicants.

TSC remind us they are committed to being an equal-opportunity employer and encourages persons with disabilities (PWDs) to apply for these roles.

For more information, such as the distribution of positions by county, visit the official TSC website.

This recruitment initiative aims to address teacher shortages in Kenyan schools and strengthen the country’s education system.

If qualified, mark your calendar and prepare your documents. This could be the start of an exciting new chapter in your teaching career. Good luck!