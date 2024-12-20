Suspects in Multi-Million Gold Scam Plead Not Guilty in Court

Four suspects involved in a USD 100,000 gold scam were arraigned at Milimani Law Courts on Wednesday, December 18, facing charges of conspiracy to defraud and forgery.

The suspects, identified as Susan Wanjeri Kogi, Elvis Muga Ouma, Nazlin Karim Rahimbux, and Hubbard Kanyago Ndong’o, were arrested on December 11 after an investigation by the DCI Operation Support Unit.

The suspects are accused of defrauding a Niger businessman while posing as customs officials based in Nairobi. The fraud scheme is linked to a larger international operation involving Mali, where the victim’s company in Dubai lost over USD 5,000,000 between February and December 2024. The funds were intended for the purchase, clearance, and transportation of 100kg of gold from Mali to Dubai.

The scammers falsely claimed that the gold consignment had been confiscated by customs officers in Nairobi. They then sent an invoice from an alleged Kenyan logistics company, DARDESSA Logistics Limited, demanding USD 100,000 for the release of the gold. The victim, following the instructions of the fraudsters, paid the sum, which was confirmed by Susan Wanjeri.

Suspicious of further attempts to extort money, the victim traveled to Kenya, where he met with the fake agents. After multiple demands for additional funds, he reported the fraud. Detectives launched an intelligence-led operation, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The four suspects pleaded not guilty during their arraignment in court. They were granted a bond of Kes.500,000 or a cash bail of Kes.200,000. The case will be mentioned on January 21, 2025.

Business owners are urged to stay vigilant against organized fraud rings that exploit opportunities to deceive genuine traders.