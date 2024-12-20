Kaptagat Police Officers Charged with Slaughtering Cow, Handling Stolen Goods

Two police officers, Chrispus Murakhi Butali and Samwel Mbugua Njuguna, have been charged with stock theft for slaughtering a cow reported missing at Kaptagat Police Station.

They also face charges of killing an animal with intent to steal and handling stolen goods, under sections 289 and 322 of the Penal Code. Both officers denied the charges.

The officers were arrested on Tuesday in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet County, after allegedly being caught slaughtering the cow, which had been reported missing by a local resident.

The incident sparked protests around the Kaptagat Police Station, with locals demanding compensation for three missing cows linked to the case.

Authorities reported that the situation grew tense but was eventually contained by the area Member of County Assembly (MCA).

The officers were granted a cash bail of Ksh40,000 or a bond of Ksh200,000 with surety at the Iten Law Courts. The case will be mentioned on January 2, 2025.