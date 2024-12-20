Kenya to Meet CAF Deadlines: Murkomen Assures on Kasarani and Nyayo Stadiums

Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen provided an update on the progress of the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

On Thursday, December 19, 2024, Murkomen, who has been nominated to the Interior Cabinet docket, confirmed that Kenya is working against time to ensure both Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium are ready for the tournaments.

During his routine inspection, Murkomen expressed satisfaction with the quality and speed of ongoing construction at the two facilities. “I was impressed by the pace and quality of the ongoing works,” Murkomen said.

The Cabinet Secretary assured Kenyans that the country remains on track to meet the deadlines set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). He also highlighted the dedication of construction workers, who have shown a personal commitment to completing the facilities on time, even going beyond their duties.

“The progress reassures me that we are on track to meet the deadlines set by CAF. The construction workers assured me that, beyond their call of duty, they have a personal desire to deliver the facilities on time for the pride of our nation,” Murkomen stated.

The minister shared the below photos of his inspection visit.