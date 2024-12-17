Steps to Take After an Accident with a Big Rig: A Comprehensive Guide

Getting in an accident with a big rig can lead to major damage to the vehicle, potentially serious injuries, and more. It is possible to get compensation from the truck driver if they caused the accident, but it’s not always easy to do.

Those who are in an accident will want to take all of the following steps, as long as they’re able to do so safely, to have a better chance of getting a settlement.

Call for Emergency Assistance

The first step after someone is hit by a big rig is to call for emergency assistance. A police officer may come to the scene and write up a report that will document what happened and potentially how it happened.

Ambulances and emergency personnel can also arrive at the scene to provide emergency medical care.

If the victim does not need to go in the ambulance to the hospital, they can decline, but it is still a good idea to get medical care as soon as possible.

Start Taking Photos and Videos

If the victim is able, they should start taking photos and videos of the accident scene. Include photos of all involved vehicles before they are moved, any damage to the vehicles, any broken debris in the road, and more.

Along with showing what was damaged and potentially how the accident occurred, the photos and videos can help show what the weather and visibility were like at the time of the accident and other details that could make a difference in court.

Determine Car Repair or Replacement Costs

It is a good idea to take the vehicle into a shop as soon as possible after the accident to get an idea of how much it will cost to repair it. In some cases, it may not be advisable to repair it and the vehicle will be considered totaled.

If it’s considered totaled, the settlement received should cover the amount needed to replace the vehicle with a similar make, model, and year.

A shop can provide more information on the potential for repairs and can explain why it’s not a good idea if the vehicle can be considered totaled.

Avoid Common Mistakes

It is important to be careful after the accident to avoid saying anything that may make it look like the victim is at fault for the accident. Avoid apologizing to the other driver or making any statements to the police when they’re at the scene.

Be careful with what is said to the insurance company, too, as it is crucial to avoid saying anything that can be used to show fault.

It is also a good idea to avoid talking about the accident on social media, as anything that is posted can be used in court and could be used to reduce or deny compensation for the victim.

Medical care should be the most important step to take after an accident. If the victim isn’t too badly injured, though, going through the steps here can help them gather crucial evidence that could help their case.

After gathering evidence, it is a good idea to schedule a consultation with a lawyer, as this is the best way to make sure the settlement received covers all expenses from the accident.