Shujaa’s Win Over Great Britain Sparks Optimism for Kenya Sevens’ Future

Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is optimistic that the Kenya Sevens team will reclaim its lost glory in the World Rugby Series.

In a statement on Sunday, December 8, 2024, Murkomen expressed confidence that the Shujaas would bounce back to success at the upcoming Perth 7s in 2025.

Murkomen’s optimism follows a strong performance from the Shujaa team during the Cape Town 7s, where they secured seventh place in the World Rugby Series standings. The men’s rugby team delivered an impressive 32-17 victory over Great Britain at the DHL Stadium on Sunday evening.

Murkomen attributed the win to determination, teamwork, and strategic preparation. He emphasized that the 32-17 triumph against Great Britain marked a significant improvement, especially compared to their tenth-place finish at the Dubai 7s earlier this year.

“This is a great improvement from the opening tournament in Dubai when we finished 10th,” Murkomen said.

He added, “We’re growing into the series, and I’m confident we will post better results again in Perth. Onwards and upwards.”

The victory has provided a morale boost for the Shujaa team as they aim to build on their recent success. Fans now have renewed hope that the team will maintain this momentum in upcoming tournaments.

All eyes are now on the Perth 7s in 2025 as Kenya Sevens continues its climb up the series standings and looks to reestablish itself as a major contender on the global stage.