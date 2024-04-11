Edwin Chiloba Murder Trial: Suspect Splashed Deceased’s Money on Massage and Sex, Court Hears

The High Court in Eldoret heard this week that Jackton Odhiambo, the main suspect in the killing of LGBTQ activist Edwin Kiptoo, also known as Chiloba, lavishly spent the deceased’s money following the murder.

Various witnesses, including a data analyst, a massage therapist, a forensic expert, and a government analyst, provided testimony against Odhiambo, also known as Lizer.

Justice Reuben Nyakundi heard that Odhiambo abandoned Chiloba’s decaying body in his residence and proceeded to splash the deceased’s money.

Corporal Jonathan Limo, a DCI data analyst assigned to Safaricom, presented in court the call and M-pesa records of the suspect and the victim. He informed the court that Chiloba had received Kes.123,800 on the morning of December 31, 2022, from his foster father.

Investigations showed the suspect used Chiloba’s M-pesa number to make all his transactions. He reportedly checked into several hotels and entertainment venues and even paid for a massage and sex.

The student’s (Chiloba) money was also used to purchase the metal casket that contained his corpse.

List of Transactions

The transactions show that later in the night, the last time Chiloba was seen alive, some money was paid to a popular club in Eldoret town, and in the morning of the New Year, Kes.750 was paid to a taxi operator.

Corporal Limo went through the various transactions with one showing that a woman code-named PO received Kes.4,000 on January 2, 2023.

“On January 3, 2023, at around 8 am, Kes.7,500 was transferred to one Obadiah Ochieng, a workshop owner who testified earlier in court saying that he received the money for a metallic box that he sold to the accused,” the court heard.

The prosecution informed the court that the accused continued to spend Chiloba’s money until his arrest.

PO, a massage therapist, testified that Odhiambo was recommended to her by a friend who mentioned that the client required massage and sexual services. She informed Justice Nyakundi that she authorized her friend to provide the client with her cell phone number and location pin for pickup.

“Odhiambo who was in a taxi, picked me up at my house and we went to an Airbnb where I offered my services, including massage and sex and then we had a short conversation before I left. He paid me Kes.4,000 via Mpesa,” PO said.

She mentioned that the Mpesa account name appearing was Edwin Kiptoo.

The hearing of the case continues.