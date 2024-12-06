Road Traffic Deaths Soar in 2024; Police Ramp Up Safety Measures for Festive Season

At least 4,282 people have died in road accidents reported this year, compared to 4,090 deaths during the same period in 2023. This marks an increase of 192 lives lost due to road carnage, according to the latest statistics.

“These are not just numbers; these are human lives severely impacted by road accidents,” said Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja. He noted that road traffic accidents remain the leading cause of injuries and fatalities in Kenya, and most of these accidents are caused by preventable human factors such as non-compliance with traffic rules and regulations.

Kanja highlighted that road traffic accidents tend to rise during festive seasons, and there is already a noticeable increase in incidents this year. He urged all motorists to adopt safer driving habits to reduce road carnage during the upcoming holiday period.

While addressing the media on measures to tackle crime during the festive season, Kanja confirmed that additional traffic police officers had been deployed to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

“Through a multi-agency strategy, we are collaborating with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to conduct crackdowns and road safety compliance checks on major highways. We are also working with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to prevent corruption on the roads this festive season,” Kanja stated.

In addition to road safety measures, Kanja assured the public of increased police presence across the country. Specialized units, including Uniformed Police Units and undercover officers, have been deployed alongside Regular Police to intensify patrols and enhance both ground and aerial surveillance. This increased presence will cover major towns, borders, places of worship, shopping malls, and critical infrastructure.

“While the National Police Service has implemented these extensive measures to ensure security, I remind all Kenyans that security and road safety are our collective responsibility,” Kanja emphasized.

He urged all drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, boda boda riders, and passengers to adhere to traffic regulations by avoiding unroadworthy vehicles, wearing safety belts, speeding, driving while fatigued, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Kanja also called on vehicle owners and boda boda sacco operators to collaborate with police officers to promote discipline among drivers.

As the festive season approaches, authorities anticipate increased public gatherings, shopping, and high vehicular traffic. Kanja warned that major highways would likely experience heavy congestion, exacerbated by poor visibility and flooded roads due to ongoing rains.