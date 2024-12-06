Kenya’s Salary Breakdown for 2023: Most Workers Earned Kes.50,000 to Kes.99,999

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has published a report revealing the monthly income distribution for employed Kenyans.

The 2023 Statistical Abstract Report highlights that most employed Kenyans earned between Kes. 50,000 and Kes. 99,999, with 1,426,245 employees in this salary range. Of these, 908,004 were male and 518,242 were female.

The second most common salary range was Kes. 30,000 to Kes. 49,999, where 1,012,500 employees fell. Men again dominated this bracket, with 557,166 males compared to 455,334 females.

A smaller group of 387,418 employees earned Kes. 100,000 or more, with 247,571 males and 139,847 females in this category.

KNBS clarified that wages include all cash payments, such as basic salary, cost of living allowances, profit bonuses, and employer contributions toward housing. However, the report noted that the earnings data excludes pensions, employers’ contributions to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), private provident funds, and personal emoluments for the armed forces.

In addition, 112,490 employees earned between Kes. 20,000 and Kes. 24,999, while 91,109 earned between Kes. 25,000 and Kes. 29,999.

Notably, 12,062 employees earned less than Kes.10,000 per month, and 40,167 earned between Kes. 10,000 and Kes. 14,999.