Mudavadi: Kenya Set to Achieve Middle-Income Status

December 4, 2024
by

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has expressed confidence in Kenya’s economic growth, pointing to several key indicators of positive momentum.

Speaking on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Mudavadi highlighted the country’s upward economic trajectory, citing the strength of key sectors. He noted that Kenya boasts one of the most open and dynamic financial sectors in Africa, providing a favorable environment for investment.

“Investors can be confident in their ability to freely repatriate their hard-earned returns without worry,” he stated.

Mudavadi also underlined Kenya’s role as an economic powerhouse on the continent, with Kenyan financial institutions operating over 550 branches across the region.

“Guided by our Vision 2030, we are transforming into a newly industrializing, middle-income economy,” he said during the 5th German-African Business Summit (GABS 2024).

According to Mudavadi, achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) requires collaboration with global partners. He praised Kenya’s longstanding cooperation with Germany, noting that their partnership extends beyond business to include key areas like labor migration, climate resilience, education, and healthcare.

“Together, we are addressing some of the world’s most urgent challenges,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi stressed that the German-African Business Summit plays a crucial role in strengthening Kenya’s international ties, unlocking new opportunities, and ensuring long-term success for both Kenya and its partners.



