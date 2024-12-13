FKF President Hussein Mohamed Reveals Selection Criteria for Next Harambee Stars Coach

FKF President Hussein Mohamed has assured that the selection of the next Harambee Stars coach will be based purely on merit, regardless of whether the new coach is local or foreign.

The head coach position became vacant on Tuesday after Turkish coach Engin Firat resigned, citing 12 months of unpaid salary. Firat, who had been in charge for three years, oversaw only three competitive wins during his tenure.

Firat’s resignation followed criticism from Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who condemned his failure to secure Kenya’s qualification for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. CS Murkomen also warned that if Firat didn’t step down, the government would stop paying his salary.

“I’ve seen the contract of the Harambee Stars coach. It clearly states that if he doesn’t qualify for Afcon, he should exit. Since he failed to meet the contract’s conditions, if FKF wants to keep him, they must cover his salary with their resources,” Murkomen said.

Speaking about the recruitment of the new coach, Mohamed emphasized that the focus would remain on qualifications and performance, and not nationality.

Mohamed Promises Merit-Based Selection

“Whether local or foreign, the coach must have the required credentials, and performance will be a key factor. Nationality will not influence the recruitment process,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Mohamed also highlighted the urgency of the decision, noting that the FKF National Executive Committee (NEC) would review the appointment process.

“As you know, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania will be co-hosting the African Nations Championship next year, so it’s crucial we assemble a strong team in time for the tournament,” Mohamed added.

Before CHAN, Harambee Stars will compete in the Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar, starting January 3.

Mohamed at the same time acknowledged the salary arrears owed to Firat, promising an internal audit to resolve the issue. Estimates indicate that Firat earned approximately Sh1.5 million per month, with arrears exceeding 10 months.

“We will conduct an internal audit of his arrears, and once the report is ready, we will address the matter. But yes, Firat’s grounds for termination of his contract are the salary arrears,” he explained.