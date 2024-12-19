Over 550,000 Kenyans Register for Affordable Housing, 135,515 Housing Units Under Construction Across 45 Counties

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has revealed that more than 550,000 Kenyans have registered for home ownership via the Boma Yangu platform under the Affordable Housing Initiative.

Speaking after a briefing on the program at his Karen Residence on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Kindiki emphasized the government’s commitment to providing decent and affordable housing. The meeting included Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome and Principal Secretaries Nixon Korir (Lands) and Susan Mang’eni (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development).

“The national housing demand stands at 250,000 units annually, yet only 50,000 units are produced each year. To close this gap, the government is implementing an affordable housing program, including a social housing project for low-income earners,” Kindiki said.

He confirmed that housing allocations through the Boma Yangu platform would begin once ongoing projects are completed. Starting January 2025, some units will be ready for commissioning and occupation by new homeowners.

Kindiki also provided updates on the progress of current projects. “We have 100 housing projects across 45 counties at various stages of completion, set to deliver 135,515 units. These projects have created over 200,000 jobs as part of the government’s employment strategy,” he said.

The deputy president highlighted the program’s economic benefits, noting that it has injected over Ksh4 billion into the Jua Kali sector. Local artisans and small businesses are benefiting from the initiative, which has also driven growth in the manufacturing of cement, steel, and other construction materials.

The Affordable Housing Program remains central to the government’s efforts to address the housing crisis while stimulating economic development and job creation.