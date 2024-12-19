Bolt Issues Safety Alert: Avoid Offline Trips During the Holidays

Bolt Kenya has issued a warning to riders and drivers, advising against engaging in offline trips during the festive season.

In a statement released on December 18, 2024, the ride-hailing company highlighted the significant safety risks posed by arranging trips outside the Bolt app.

Hazel May Omune, Bolt Africa’s Safety Manager, emphasized that safety is the company’s top priority. She urged both drivers and riders to ensure all trips are arranged through the app to guarantee safety.

“At Bolt, safety is our top priority. We strongly advise both drivers and riders to use the Bolt app for all their trips to ensure their safety. By keeping rides within the app, users are guaranteed the safety that our platform provides,” said Hazel.

Omune further explained that offline trips bypass critical safety measures, including trip tracking, identity verification, and emergency support systems. She warned, “Offline trips undermine the safety features we have in place to protect our users, including ride checks, access to emergency response, and location sharing with loved ones during trips.”

Bolt also urged passengers to report any suspicious or inappropriate behavior through the app for prompt investigation.

The platform provides several safety features to protect users, including real-time location sharing. Drivers and passengers can share their location and ride details—such as the vehicle’s make, model, registration number, and live location—via a secure, shareable link.

In case of an emergency, both drivers and passengers can discreetly alert an emergency response team using the in-app Emergency Assist button. This feature notifies Bolt’s safety team, who will make an immediate welfare call to ensure the situation is addressed.

Bolt said it remains committed to providing a safe, reliable, and seamless mobility experience for all users in Kenya, with its safety team available 24/7 to assist during and after trips.