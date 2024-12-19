Govt Addresses Alleged Bill Gates’ Involvement in Kenya’s Livestock Vaccination Campaign

Agriculture Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke has rejected claims that American philanthropist Bill Gates is involved in Kenya’s mass livestock vaccination initiative.

Some Kenyans had suggested that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, known for funding global vaccination efforts, including COVID-19 initiatives in developing countries, is behind the government’s plan to vaccinate 22 million cattle, 50 million goats, and sheep starting January next year.

Mueke clarified that the vaccines used in the program are locally produced. “Some people have been saying these vaccines are from America, from Bill Gates… that livestock will stop farting if vaccinated; those are baseless claims,” he said.

“For example, the PPR vaccine is made by the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute (KEVEVAPI)… Kenyan scientists make it.”

Speaking at a goat auction in Baringo County, Mueke explained that the vaccination initiative was inspired by benchmarking efforts by the Ministry of Agriculture in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

He noted, “While our meat is of good quality, it does not sell at competitive prices in the global market because we lack the required vaccination certificates for our cows, goats, and sheep.”

He further added, “Goats selling for Ksh. 15,000 could fetch Ksh. 17,000 if they had vaccination certificates.”

Meanwhile, the Kenya Veterinary Association (KVA) has urged the government to pause the vaccination campaign to allow for public sensitization.

While the association acknowledges the need for widespread immunization, it cautions that the current approach is rushed and could lead to failure if not carefully implemented.

