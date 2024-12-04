Nurses Charged with Acid Attack on Police Officers During Ngara Raid

Two nurses, Jonah Kipsiror Marori and Ephraim Mwaura Karumbi, have been charged with causing grievous harm after allegedly attacking police officers with acid during a raid on an unregistered clinic in Ngara, Nairobi County.

The charges, which also include operating an unlicensed private pharmacy, stem from an incident on November 25, 2024.

The raid occurred as part of a crackdown on unregistered clinics suspected of carrying out illegal abortions. Police officers Moses Lelei, Tom Mbuku, and Joyce Otieno were investigating a suspect believed to be transporting stolen drugs from Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) to Ngara Road Medical Centre.

When officers attempted to enter the clinic, the suspects locked themselves inside. As the officers tried to force open the door, Marori and Karumbi allegedly splashed acid on them, causing severe chemical burns.

According to investigation officer Deten Saidimu, “Marori appeared at the door and, without hesitation, sprayed the officers with acid, splashing it on their bodies and clothes, causing severe chemical burns to their faces, hands, and lower limbs.”

The injured officers were rushed to a city hospital and admitted to the High Dependency Unit, where two were treated for first-degree burns.

During the raid, police recovered several items from the clinic, including substances resembling human organs. These items have been sent to the government chemist for further analysis.

In addition to the acid attack, Marori and Karumbi are facing charges of possession of suspected poison and operating an unlicensed medical facility.

Both accused denied the charges and pleaded for leniency. Mwaura, 61, highlighted his age and tax contributions to the government as reasons for a lenient bond. They requested release on reduced bail terms.

State Prosecutor Virginia Kariuki opposed their release, emphasizing the severity of the attack and the critical condition of the officers. “These officers were performing their duty when they were attacked. This conduct has raised concerns within the National Police Service regarding their safety. Please consider this matter as one of great public interest,” she said.

Magistrate Benmark Ekhubi set Marori’s bail at KSh 600,000 with one surety of a similar amount, while Mwaura was granted release on a bond of KSh 300,000 or an alternative cash bail of KSh 200,000.

The case will be mentioned on January 20, 2025.