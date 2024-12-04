Wajackoyah Confirms Candidacy for 2027 Presidential Election

Former presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has confirmed he will take another shot at the House on the Hill in the 2027 general election.

Speaking on Tuesday, December 3, Wajackoyah expressed frustration with the current Kenya Kwanza administration, revealing that this dissatisfaction motivated his decision to run once more for the top office.

Wajackoyah, who ran as the Roots Party candidate in 2022, singled out the recently introduced Social Health Authority (SHA), claiming it was implemented without sufficient public input, particularly concerning the health fund.

“I am officially announcing that I will be on the ballot in 2027. I’m running again because I am bitter. I disagree with how things are being done. The government’s health system is flawed, as it simply copied foreign policies,” Wajackoyah said.

He further questioned the lack of transparency about the policy’s origins and whether the public had any say in decisions that impact their lives.

Wajackoyah also highlighted Kenya’s historical success in healthcare, stating that other countries had once emulated Kenya’s policies.

“We are not told of the originality of the policy. Was the public involved in the policy that touches their lives? If you look at our history as a country, we were the best in terms of healthcare. Some countries copied our policy,” Wajackoyah lamented.

The 2027 presidential hopeful also pledged to involve young people in governance, asserting that he laid the foundation for the language youth now use to express themselves.

“I am a Gen Z of 65 years. I am the one who laid the foundation of the language to be used by the youth because they were afraid in the past,” Wajackoyah claimed.

In the 2022 elections, Wajackoyah finished in third place with 61,969 votes. Other presidential aspirants for 2027 include Nelson Havi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Morara Kebaso, and Okiya Omtatah, who is assessing his viability for the race.