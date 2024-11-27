Police Officers Attacked with Acid in Ngara While Pursuing Stolen Drugs

Three police officers were injured in an acid attack on Monday while pursuing a theft suspect in Nairobi’s Ngara area.

Officers Moses Lelei, Tom Mbuku, and Joyce Otieno were investigating a suspect believed to be transporting stolen drugs from Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) to Ngara Medical Centre, according to a police report.

The suspect locked themselves inside a facility to prevent the officers from entering. In response, the officers attempted to break down the door, demanding the suspect surrender.

Shortly after, a 45-year-old woman named Mororoi emerged from the facility and doused the officers with a substance believed to be acid, causing severe burn injuries to their faces and limbs.

A backup team quickly arrived at the scene and transported the injured officers to Nairobi West Hospital for treatment.

Four individuals inside the facility—Mwaura Karumba (60), Beatrice Kamba (36), Faith Mboga (22), and Rose Gitau (46)—were arrested.

Authorities also recovered five liters of suspected sulfuric acid and various drugs, which were kept as evidence as investigations continue.