MoH Reveals Number of Kenyans Registered Under SHA

As of Thursday, November 28, 2024, the Ministry of Health reports that 15,559,426 Kenyans have registered for the Social Health Authority (SHA) scheme.

Of these, 9,752,780 registrations are voluntary. Among voluntary registrants, 3.6 million are between 18 and 35 years old, 3.33 million are between 36 and 55, and over 1.37 million are over 55 years old.

Additionally, 1.45 million registrants are under 18.

The remaining 5,806,646 members migrated from the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

SHA also reports that 2,157,289 dependents are registered, with 1,477,078 under 18 years old. Other dependents include 357,952 aged 18-35, 212,522 aged 36-55, and 109,738 over 55 years.

Additionally, 41,334 employers have joined the scheme.

Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Lamu, Kiambu, and Bomet lead in registrations, while Turkana, Garissa, Mandera, West Pokot, and Marsabit have the lowest numbers.

The Ministry encourages continued registration through an ongoing exercise led by Community Health Promoters at the county and ward levels.