Raila Pokes Fun at Gachagua’s Traps After Impeachment

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga took the chance to mock former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his recent impeachment, which follows their ongoing political rivalry.

While addressing a crowd in Vihiga during ODM Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi’s Thanksgiving Ceremony, Raila could not resist poking fun at Gachagua’s previous claims that he had set traps at State House to prevent Raila from collaborating with the Kenya Kwanza regime.

In a sarcastic response, Odinga remarked that instead of keeping him away from State House, Gachagua’s traps led to his own ousting.

“Nimeona juzi mtu mwengine anabweka kule ati tumeweka mitego kila mahali, huwezi kupenya. Mtego ya aina gani? Ati aliwekea baba mtego, eti hakuna mambo ya handshake, ya nusu mkate. Akowapi sasa Gachagua? Mjinga sana,” Odinga said.

Loosely translated, Odinga mocked: “Recently, I heard someone barking about how they set traps everywhere to prevent me from entering. What kind of trap is that? He claimed to set a trap for Baba, saying there would be no handshake or share of power. Where is Gachagua now? Very foolish.”

“A trap was set to catch a mouse, but the one who set it was the one who fell into it,” Odinga added.

In August 2024, Gachagua boasted that his “traps” had been so effective that the first meeting between President Ruto and Raila Odinga post-elections took place abroad, limiting Odinga’s influence.

“My boss and I had agreed we set up traps so that Raila does not join the government through the backdoor, I would check the traps every morning and evening. I would constantly check the traps to see whether they had captured anything” Gachagua claimed.

Speaking from his Karen home during an interview with Kikuyu radio stations, Gachagua claimed that he removed the traps after noticing his boss, Ruto, seemed to be reconciling with Odinga.

“My traps were working very well because even that time they decided to meet, they did so in Uganda as they watched Museveni’s big horned cattle,” Riggy G added.