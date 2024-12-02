Kenya Reports Five New Mpox Cases, Including Two in Children Under Five

As of Saturday, November 30, the country has confirmed five new cases of the Mpox virus, bringing the total number of cases to 23.

The Ministry of Health reported that two of the new cases involve children under the age of five, highlighting the vulnerability of young children to the virus.

The new cases were recorded in Nakuru (2), Mombasa (2), and Kiambu (1). Public Health PS Mary Muthoni emphasized that children are at higher risk due to their underdeveloped immune systems, making them more susceptible to severe illness if infected.

“The ministry stresses the importance of self-isolation for suspected and confirmed cases to prevent transmission, especially to children in households,” Muthoni advised.

The 23 confirmed Mpox cases are distributed across several counties: Nakuru (6), Mombasa (4), Nairobi, Kajiado, and Bungoma (2 each), and Kiambu, Busia, Makueni, Kericho, Taita Taveta, Uasin Gishu, and Kilifi (1 each).

PS Muthoni stated that four individuals are currently under management, while 16 have fully recovered. To date, 156 contacts have been identified, with 117 completing the required 21-day follow-up.

In total, 2,023,819 travelers have been screened at various entry points.

Muthoni urged the public to continue following Mpox preventive measures to control the spread of the virus.