Minors Accessing Alcohol Through Mobile Payments, NACADA Raises Alarm

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has raised alarms over the increasing number of minors accessing alcohol, particularly from outlets located in petrol stations across Nairobi’s Lavington, Kileleshwa, Kilimani, and Ngong Road estates.

NACADA attributes the trend partly to the rise of mobile money transactions, where age verification is often ignored during cashless payments.

Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, NACADA’s Chief Executive Officer, criticized alcohol vendors for failing to verify customers’ ages, urging them to uphold their legal obligations.

The Authority is calling on alcohol retailers and the public to comply with The Alcoholic Drinks Control Act, 2010. Section 32(1) of the Act explicitly prohibits selling or supplying alcoholic beverages to anyone under 18 years. Violators risk a fine of up to KES 150,000, imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both.

NACADA expressed particular concern about the potential rise in underage drinking during the holiday season. To address this, the Authority has announced nationwide crackdowns in collaboration with local law enforcement to enforce the law and curb the sale of alcohol to minors.

“As we approach the festive season, NACADA reiterates its commitment to protecting Kenyans, particularly the youth,” said Dr. Omerikwa.

These efforts aim to safeguard young people by holding alcohol vendors accountable and ensuring responsible alcohol distribution practices.

NACADA emphasized that strict adherence to the law is critical to curbing underage drinking and promoting public safety during the holidays.