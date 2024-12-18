Weatherman Forecasts Widespread Rainfall Across Kenya in the Next Seven Days

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast predicting rainfall across several regions in the country over the next seven days.

Released on Tuesday, the forecast indicates that areas such as Western Kenya, the Central Highlands, and the Lake Victoria Basin will experience rainfall. The affected regions include Nandi, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Siaya, Busia, Nakuru, Trans-Nzoia, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, and Narok, covering parts of Western Kenya, the Central and South Rift Valley.

Counties in the Central Highlands, including Nyandarua, Nyeri, Laikipia, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, and Nairobi, will also receive rain. The South-Eastern lowlands, including Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado, and Taita-Taveta, along with coastal regions like Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale, and Tana River, are also expected to experience rainfall.

While much of the country will receive rain, the North-Eastern and North-Western regions are expected to remain dry and sunny.

The forecast also predicts varying temperatures, with daytime highs surpassing 30°C in the coastal, North-Eastern, and North-Western regions.

However, parts of Western Kenya, the Central Highlands, and the Central and North Rift Valley are likely to experience unusually low nighttime temperatures, potentially dropping below 10°C.