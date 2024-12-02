Limuru Attack: Former MP Peter Mwathi Recounts Alleged Abduction

Former Limuru MP Peter Mwathi has detailed his alleged abduction during chaotic scenes at a funeral attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Mwathi claimed his abductors, whom he suspected were Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers, took him after turmoil erupted at the event.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday alongside Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Mwathi said the chaos began when armed individuals disrupted the funeral. Attempting to escape, he and his assistant called a taxi to leave the area.

“We fled and ended up on a road. My assistant arranged for a taxi to drive us toward Naivasha. On the way towards the flyover, we were stopped by two Subarus—one black stopped in front of us, two men got out and one green was at the back,” Mwathi recounted.

He described how the abductors held him at gunpoint, issued threats, and forced him to keep his eyes on their shotguns.

“All of them, including the driver, were hooded and wearing masks and balaclavas. They told me not to look at them but to focus on the shotguns they were holding,” Mwathi explained.

After hours of torture and interrogation, the abductors abandoned Mwathi on Nairobi’s Southern Bypass. Left stranded, he had to navigate his way back home.

Mwathi also alleged that the armed individuals who caused the funeral chaos intended to kill him.

“They chased us with clear intent. For the first time in my life, I ran frantically for two kilometers,” he said.

He added, “Those men were armed with machetes, pangas, and some even carried heavy nut rungus.”