10 Best Bridesmaids Dress Colors for December Weddings

Introduction

We know that when you are choosing the perfect bridesmaid dresses for your December wedding, you might be hesitant. Because the breathtaking and lush summer dresses and perfect pastels in spring no longer suit the season.

Basically, December weddings call for new styles and girl, be prepared to complete your fall wedding palette with these stunning color suggestions.

From Pinterest-worthy dress colors to luxurious styles, we’ve selected the best bridesmaid dresses from Chicsew.

Your bridal party will definitely show up looking effortlessly striking and elegant in these beautiful colors. Here are the best bridesmaids’ dress colors for December weddings.

Rose Gold

Nicole

If you’re unsure about the rose gold shade for your bridesmaid for your wedding, then listen up! You can never go wrong when you add this chic shade to create a romantic look on your wedding day.

Our rose gold dresses fit elegantly into any wedding venue and color palette. Rose gold bridesmaid dresses are premium and extremely top-notch and are one of the classic bridal party looks. Your girls will shimmer radiantly in our Nicole, and Brittany rose gold bridesmaid dress.

Burnt Orange

Astrid

Now, this is one color that will turn heads on your wedding day! Burnt orange was made for fall, and bridesmaids’ dresses in this color are simply stylish. This rich jewel tone complements all skin tones, so you don’t have to worry about your girls looking off in this color.

What more? Burnt orange will add a radiant pop to your outdoor photos. We’re drooling over our Luisa floral lace dress or the chic Astrid mermaid burnt orange dress.

The Astrid dress is a floor-length dress with a side slit showing your cute stiletto heels. Pairing your burnt orange bridesmaid dress with neutrals like ivory or beige. But if you want to create a striking contrast, pair it with cooler tones like sage green or Teal.

Burgundy

Elaine

Burgundy just screams fall, and infusing this color pop to your wedding day will make your girls look sophisticated.

Take full advantage of the fall season by pairing your bridesmaid’s burgundy dress with autumnal bouquets. You can go for creamy roses or perhaps purple dailies.

Our Elaine off-shoulder dress with a high leg slit is one absolutely gorgeous dress you want to go for. It is designed with a soft satin fabric that makes the girls feel comfortable throughout the wedding.

All the dress needs is a piece of statement jewelry and a clutch for some extra sparkle.

Dusty Blue

Lily

You cannot go wrong with picking a dusty blue bridesmaid dress for your December weddings. This shade of blue makes for an exquisite bridesmaid dress color and will fit perfectly with your wedding theme. Check out our stunning Lily one-shoulder dress for an enchanting, dreamy look.

This perfect dress is super breathable, and your girls can have fun in them all day long. Also, we’ve got the perfect combination for you if you’re going for a mismatched look.

Mix and match your dusty blue bridesmaid dress with burgundy or rose gold accessory for a rich, romantic look.

Emerald Green

Ora

Emerald green dresses were practically made for fall, so don’t worry; they can never go out of trend. Your best girls will stand out and shine in our ravishing collection of emerald green bridesmaid dresses.

The glamorous Ora dress with spaghetti straps and elegant overall fit is one top-tier dress your queens will glow in. Minimal bridesmaids will love our Belinda dress with halter straps that will leave everyone in the room breathless.

Have your bridesmaids pair their emerald dresses with statement heels to create a wow factor.

Deep Plum

Rhoda

Deep plum is so flattering, especially in fall weddings. From countryside to city, this is a trim purple shade that will instantly level up your wedding aesthetic. Especially if red or orange isn’t really your thing, the deep plum bridesmaid dress is a wonderful option for your bridal party.

Take a look at our Rhoda dress, which has an incredible corset-like bodice and an in-built bra that makes the dress fit like gloves. Don’t you just love our convertible Bonita dress in deep plum for a royal look to never forget?

Mustard Yellow

Pony

Want to go bold and sophisticated? Then, mustard yellow is your color. This dashing color beautifully mimics the foliage in December and will leave your guests feeling the cozy fall aura. It looks great when paired with beige, blush, or navy color. Mustard yellow is one crowd-pleaser hue that seriously flatters all skin tones.

So, there’s no need to worry about any of your girls looking odd in this color. You need to see our dazzling Pony and Xuriya dress, which really brings this color to its most sexy allure and is great for your outdoor December wedding.

Teal

Aif

With the impeccable balance of warmth and cool, Teal truly embraces the best of December weddings.

It is a timeless and extravagant color that offers you a splendid mix of blue and green hues. With our Aif one-shoulder dress, your girls will look effortlessly stunning without doing too.

It is a full-length gown with a cute slit that allows the girls to move around easily. Bonus: if your wedding has a dramatic theme, you should check out our Xeilila for a trendy and daring look your bridesmaid will love.

Chocolate Brown

Carla

Talk about luxurious and fashionable. That’s the vibe chocolate brown will bring to your wedding.

This rich, indulgent hue will blend perfectly with your autumn wedding palette. The deep and opulent tone of this chocolatey goodness will feel like a delicious candy bar on your big day.

Black tie brides should definitely select one of our chocolate brown dresses. Our Carla and Phyllis will make your December wedding even more formal.

Slate Gray

Eliya

For our boho brides, this neutral shade of gray.

With your bridesmaids dressed in slate gray, you can create a stunning bridal squad. Also, you don’t have to think so much of the accessories to pair this hue with because it blends perfectly with a couple of colors.

Think gold accents to add a dash of luxury to the overall look, or you could even opt for metallic. When considering a dress choice, make your choice from the multiple options.

The beautiful appeal of our Eliya masterpiece dress will blend naturally with your rustic aesthetic.

Conclusion

As a bride preparing for her wedding this December, make sure to add to your wedding palette the rich and cozy vibe the dresses above reflect. Irrespective of whatever color you choose to go for, rest assured that your besties will shine radiantly in them.

However, make sure to accessorize appropriately. Remember that the right set of accessories can take a look from boring to gorgeous.

With the beautiful array of Chicsew’s collection, your squad is going to show up looking extra impressive and irresistible.

So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and plan the rest of your December wedding while we handle your bridesmaid’s dresses.